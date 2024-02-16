Kanwar Dhillon is all set to be back on-screen after Pandya Store and fans can't keep calm. Kanwar will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming show titled Udne Ki Aasha. Actress Neha Harsora will be seen playing the female lead opposite him. The makers recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show. Apart from the storyline, what also caught the audience's attention was the voice behind the promo. But did you know who lent this voice?

Upendra Limaye lends his voice to Udne Ki Aasha's promo:

The powerful voice in the promo for the show Udne Ki Aasha is lent by Upendra Limaye, who won the National Award for Best Actor in Jogwa (2009). Upendra's voice has indeed arrived as a big surprise that is sure to leave a lasting impact on the audience. His voice enhances the depiction of the tale of Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's characters.

Watch Udne Ki Aasha's promo here-

Speaking about Upendra Limaye, the actor has extensively worked in the Marathi and Hindi film industries and has always been praised for his extraordinary performances. He recently impressed the masses with his short but immensely interesting role in Animal, in which he played the character of Freddy Wilfred Patil, the gun dealer.

About Udne Ki Aasha:

In Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee who is a florist and dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her makeshift. The show will depict the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Udne Ki Aasha will showcase a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. The makers recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show, which witnessed the intricacies of the relationships between Sachin and Sailee and the bond that Sachin shares with his parents.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will soon air on Star Plus.

