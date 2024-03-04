Kanwar Dhillon is all set for the launch of his new show Udne Ki Aasha. The talented actor is all set to portray an interesting character of a Mumbaikar. The show is based in the backdrop of a Maharashtrian family and stars Neha Harsora as the female lead in the show. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Kanwar spoke at length about building chemistry with his co-actress, reasons to take up Udne Ki Aasha, and much more.

Kanwar Dhillon on challenges to match up to the chemistry with co-actress from his previous show

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik played the characters of Shiva and Raavi in Pandya Store. Viewers adore their chemistry and call them #ShiVi. The actors soon fell in love and began dating, giving a surge to the fan love as fans love to see more of them together. They're fondly called #KDIce.

On being asked if it will be a challenge to match up to the chemistry of Shiva and Raavi from his previous show, Kanwar said, "Of course, it will be a task to match up to the love that Shiva and Raavi have gotten over the years. The show for us went on for around three years and people gave immense love to the pair and they continue to shower the same amount of love to us even now."

Advertisement

Have a look at Kanwar Dhillon's post for Udne Ki Aasha-

Kanwar added, "ShiVi fans will always love ShiVi. However, they are my fans as well and I'm sure they'll support me in my new journey. We are dedicated to doing our best and I feel my chemistry with Neha is quite nice, our Directors and producers felt the same. We are working hard and the rest is up to the audiences. We do our bit to make sure we deliver our best, leaving the rest to the viewers. Whether we can match up to the benchmark created by ShiVi is for the viewers to judge."

Kanwar Dhillon on taking up Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon mentioned that he doesn't believe in rushing from one project to another and takes a while to figure out his next step. Thus, after Pandya Store took a leap and he exited, he took a while to zero on his next show. He said, "I prefer to take time and decide on my next step. I don't believe in rushing to projects. With Udne Ki Aasha, many things fell into place and the show was quite close to what I was looking for."

He added, "Usually, TV is a female-dominated medium, but I was looking for something where the male protagonist was equally important. This show is based in Mumbai, and I always wanted to do something like that. Also, I wanted to work with Rahul Kumar Tewary. Everything seemed to fall in place and I grabbed the offer."

Kanwar Dhillon on not participating in Bigg Boss 17

Kanwar Dhillon was rumored to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, however, things didn't materialize. He said, "Yes, I was supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, however, I was in talks for something else too, and thus, I didn't take up Bigg Boss. Later, the project that I was in talks for, also didn't materialize. It was disappointing that the project for which I couldn't do Bigg Boss didn't happen. But eventually, I realized, that everything happens for a reason as God had written Udne Ki Aasha in my fate and thus everything that I was supposed to do, didn't materialize."

Advertisement

Kanwar Dhillon on participating in reality shows

The Piya Rangrez actor said, "I would like to take up Bigg Boss if things materialize. Apart from that, I really love Khatron Ke Khiladi. I look up to Rohit Shetty and I'd want to experience the adrenaline rush that people feel after performing daredevil stunts. People also told me that I can dance well, so I wouldn't mind participating in a dance-based reality show as well."

Kanwar Dhillon on similarities in his characters from Pandya Store and Udne Ki Aasha

There is a striking similarity between the character that Kanwar played in Pandya Store and the new character in Udne Ki Aasha. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Kanwar agreed that the personalities of the characters are identical, however, their journey and the story altogether aren't.

He said, "Sachin and Shiva are both rude and straightforward; I agree there are similarities as far as their personalities are concerned but they are totally different people. Their stories are different. The backdrop is totally different. That was a Gujrati-based show and this is a Marathi-based show. I feel Sachin can't be Shiva and Shiva can't be Sachin. They can't be the same."

Udne Ki Aasha is all set to premiere on March 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Udne Ki Aasha's Kanwar Dhillon says, 'Shiva from Pandya Store and Sachin can't be same'