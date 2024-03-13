Pandya Store's previous generation still holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers. The bonds shared between the cast on and off-screen are still remembered. Be it the Pandya Brothers' love for Dhara or their respect towards Suman, the complexity between the couples, and the fun times together, Pandya Store's before-leap version was an amalgamation of many emotions.

Pandya Store started off depicting the love of family and after entertaining the viewers for quite some time, the show took a drastic turn when the family fell apart followed by misunderstandings and circumstances. Seven years later, the family yet again returned to the Pandya Niwas to learn about Suman's ill health. And eventually, they sorted out their differences.

Pinkvilla brings to you an interesting quiz for all the lovers of Pandya Store who love the characters and bonds shared by Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan), Dhara (Shiny Doshi), Dev (Akshay Kharodia), Rishita (Simran Budharup), Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon), Raavi (Alice Kaushik), Krish (Mohit Parmar), and Suman (Krutika Desai Khan).

Take the quiz here:

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you remember these Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin moments? Test Your Knowledge!