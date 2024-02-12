Naagin 6 fame Sneha Raikar to star in Udne Ki Asha alongside Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora

Sneha Raikar, the actress from Naagin 6, has been cast in her next project, Udne Ki Asha, alongside Kanwar and Neha Harosa from Pandya Store. Kanwar is popular for his role as Shiva in the Pandya series, opposite Alice Kaushik. On the other hand, Sneha Raikar is recognized for her portrayal of Chanda in Naagin 6, where Tejasswi Prakash played the main lead.

When Sneha Raikar made it official on social media

Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar earlier today made it official by sharing the teaser of her upcoming show Udne Ki Asha. Where she congratulates Neha Harsora by saying, “Congratulations to my youngest one @nehaharsora_ who has become the eldest one now.” Her excitement can be seen in her post for her upcoming project.

Also, Kanwar Dhillon can be seen in the full character of Sachin. The Udne Ki Asha is fully prepared to entertain the audience, with a touch of comedy in it.

Storyline of Udne Ki Asha serial

The Marathi backdrop sets the stage for the show. Udne Ki Asha serial offers an interesting storyline that will keep the audience hooked. Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon take on the main lead roles. Neha, known for her role in Pandya Store, portrays Sachin, a taxi driver, while Kanwar, from Raj Mahal, plays Sailee, a florist. Their on-screen romance will unfold as the show begins.

Character sketch of Sachin and Sailee

Sailee, also known as Neha Harosa, will portray the character of a middle-class girl who works as a florist. On the other hand, Sachin, also known as Kanwar, was initially a lazy person. However, his family has disowned him for this very reason. The story kicks off when their paths cross. At first, they engage in small fights, but eventually, they end up getting married.

The plot will mainly focus on the ups and downs in a woman's life. The series takes a twist when Sachin's love for Sailee transforms him into a responsible individual.