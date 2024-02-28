Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in Pandya Store, is now gearing up to play the lead in the new show Udne Ki Aasha. The series, set in a Maharashtrian family in Mumbai, will capture the vibrant essence of the city and explore the intricate emotions of a couple forced into marriage.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kanwar Dhillon spoke at length about taking up the show, similarities between his current character (Sahin Deshmukh) and the character he played in Pandya Store (Shiva), and more.

Kanwar Dhillon reflects on similarities between Sachin and Shiva

This show's theme brings to mind the story of Shiva and Raavi from Pandya Store. They were forced into marriage, but eventually fell deeply in love over time. Similar to Shiva, Sachin is also rough, blunt, and sometimes seems cold-hearted. When asked about the similarities between the characters, Kanwar said, "Well, I've given this example to a lot of people before. Shahid Kapoor has done Kabir Singh wherein he was an angry and rude person. In the future, whenever he plays a character whose personality is similar, he will be bound to be called similar to that of Kabir Singh."

The Pandya Store actor added, "Coming back to my case, yes, Sachin and Shiva are both rude and straightforward; I agree there are similarities as far as their personalities are concerned but they are totally different people. Their stories are different. The backdrop is totally different. That was a Gujrati-based show and this is a Marathi-based show. I feel Sachin can't be Shiva and Shiva can't be Sachin. They can't be the same."

Have a look at Kanwar Dhillon's post on the response from fans for Udne Ki Aasha-

Kanwar Dhillon on girlfriend Alice Kaushik's reaction to the show's promo

Talking about the same, Kanwar said, "Well, Alice also sort of felt a dash of similarity between Shiva and Sachin in the first promo. However, her opinions changed when she saw the second one. She stated the characters are distinct and that the show is looking beautiful. My friends, family, and friends; everyone poured a lot of love and positive feedback and I'm glad about the same."

Udne Ki Aasha also features Neha Harsora in the lead role opposite Kanwar Dhillon.

