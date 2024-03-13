Kanwar Dhillon's last-minute role change in Mera Balam Thanedaar and his choice of Udne Ki Asha

Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in Pandya Store, has returned to TV screens with yet another grand show called Udne Ki Asha. Before this, Kanwar was supposed to lead another show. In an interview with ETimes TV, Kanwar shared how he got the new role in Udne Ki Asha and what happened to his previous projects after Pandya Store.

Initial casting and changes

Kanwar revealed that he was initially cast for Mera Balam Thanedaar before Shagun Pandey got the role. The actor shared, “I had Balam Thanedaar in my kitty even before I shot my last episode for Pandya Store. The day I stopped shooting for Pandya Store, I was supposed to start shooting for Balam Thanedaar, but unfortunately, it didn't work out. However, I had prepared for the role for a complete two months."

Further, he added, “For two months, I didn't sign any other show. Things changed at the last minute, they made me wait, and things happened there.”

From Pandya Store to Udne Ki Asha

Kanwar shared how Udne Ki Aasha happened. He mentioned that, similarly to his previous roles, he had very little time to prepare, only about 10-15 days. At that time, he was already committed to another show. However, when the opportunity for Udne Ki Aasha came along, he was intrigued and decided to be a part of it instead. With just 10-15 days on hand, he dedicated all his efforts, grew out his hair, and underwent a physical transformation to fit the character.

He concluded, “So like the show mentioned earlier, you prepare for it, fit in the look that you wanted to achieve for the character and last-minute things don't work out, so it is a very heartbreaking thing for any actor, something like that happens, but eventually, it helped me in bagging other projects. So I believe that your hard work will never be in vain."

About Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar, known for his recent performance in Pandya Store, has made a lasting impression. He has previously portrayed lead roles in well-known shows including Hum Hain Na, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Piya Rangrezz, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, and Internet Wala Love.

