EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon reveals getting replaced on a show due to a 'stupid' reason

Actor Kanwar Dhillon is popular for essaying the role of Shiva Pandya in the top-rated daily soap Pandya Store. Kanwar enjoys a massive fan following on all social media platforms. However, not many know, but days ago, he also suffered unnecessary rejections in the past because of not having the expected number of followers on social media. The Pandya Store actor recently revealed about it and also shared how people nowadays are choosing actors based on their social media following.

Kanwar on makers offering projects based on the number of followers:

Kanwar Dhillion shared his opinion about makers nowadays offering projects based on the number of followers on social media. The Pandya Store actor said, "It doesn't matter to all producers, but unfortunately, it matters to a few of them. Because in the past, there have been times when I have been locked one day and the other day have been replaced from a project due to not having the expected number of followers. I receive a call and I am told that we are not going ahead with you. And then I get to know it's because of the followers."

He continues, "It's a sad pattern, but fortunately, it is slowly diminishing, and people are realizing that just having a certain number of followers on a platform doesn't result in a larger audience for the respective projects. So producers and makers are getting back to casting real talent because it is not necessary that a good influencer or a good social media personality can be a good actor. A few of them are talented, but it's really stupid to make that comparison."

Kanwar talks about the strategy:

Kanwar also spoke about the current strategy of makers distributing projects among people having a good number of followers. He says, "A better amount of projects is only limited to the digital front, majorly music videos, in which they ask for your Instagram link before even asking questions, which is fine because, for a digital platform, the makers think their followers might help get larger viewership to the show."

He adds, "But it's unfair to those people, who may not have millions of followers on their list, but who are equally or more popular than so many people out there. So casting people based on their social media following reflects in a bad way on work projects like films and TV shows, but for music videos and for some OTT show, for sure, it helps them to an extent."

Kanwar reveals how real talents are not ignored:

Ask Kanwar if the real talent is not getting the appropriate recognition because of social media casting trends. He says, "To a certain extent, real talent does get ignored when social media things come into place. Having experienced it personally in the past and having lost projects because of not having a huge number of followers, I can speak for myself and say that I have gone through it. But as time changes, people are getting back to casting good actors and real talent because, eventually, that's what matters.

Concluding his words, Kanwar speaks, "Social media has paved a way for a lot of people to showcase their talent and to reach out to people. People who come from humble backgrounds didn't know where to start; for them, social media has been a medium of discovery. Because of this, so much real talent is getting recognized, and it's good to see people making a living out of it. It's a career for some people because, with the help of social media, they are supporting their families. So many of them have achieved so much in life because of it, so it's good that people follow such talented people who deserve to be followed."

Along with Kanwar Dhillon, Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles.

