EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
Recently Animal star Upendra Limaye who played the role of Freddy Patil in the film opened up on his role in the film's upcoming sequel Animal Park.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga received significant appreciation with Animal, and the film's ongoing success at the box office is proof of that. The action-drama effectively captivated audiences, and the teaser for Animal Park sparked curiosity among many. In a recent interview, Upendra Limaye who played the role of Freddy Patil, in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film opened up on his role in Animal Park.
Upendra Limaye on his role Freddy Patil being a part of Animal Park
Recently during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Upendra Limaye whose character in Animal, Freddy Patil was the maker of the machine gun was asked whether he is a part of the film sequel, Animal Park or weather there is a spin off for his character which has received a lot of love from the audience. To this, the actor responded by mentioning that, “I have no idea. Sir abhi bol rahe the toh it’s a pleasant surprise toh bohut maza aayega. Abhi kya hai na ki one of the finest, one of the most interesting directors I have worked with. Toh whether it is one sequence, one scene, kuch bhi ho wo karne mein maza aayega. Dekho abhi teen din ka kaam hai, I’m receiving feedback like anything, never before like from all over the globe toh it is always fun working with such interesting director”
WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:
