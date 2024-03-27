The much-awaited Splitsvilla X5 is ready to return to the TV screens. This fifteenth season promises to be a blast, filled with loads of fun, intrigue, and excitement. To spice things up and keep the audience hooked, the makers have brought in some intriguing connections from Roadies: Karm Ya Kand.

Roadies: Karm Ya Kand focused on challenges, showcasing strength and skills, but also included love stories, broken friendships, separations, and competitions. The makers of Splitsvilla X5 are capitalizing on this by selecting some interesting Roadies contestants for the new season of Splitsvilla X5.

EX-Roadies to be seen in MTV Splitsvilla X5

Roadies Karm Ya Kand was filled with a lot of controversies; some of them were unfinished and had abrupt endings. Viewers are set to get a closure of all those controversies in Splitsvilla X5. One of the most talked about controversy was between Nayera Ahuja and Siwet Tomar. The duo fell in love during the show. However, they broke up as they wanted to focus on their respective games. Since they were in different gangs, their emotions and their responsibilities towards their gang often collided. This resulted in Nayera's unfair eviction.

Have a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Nayera Ahuja, Siwet Tomar, and Sachin Sharma's feud

Nayera felt disappointed when Siwet chose to end their relationship, as she believed they could have found a compromise and managed their emotions while still enjoying the game. Despite Siwet's warning about Nayera's loyalty to her gang members, who had a tendency to turn against her whenever an opportunity arose, Nayera trusted that her gang would never betray her. However, to her surprise, Sachin Sharma and the others evicted her when they had the chance, claiming that Nayera's connection with Siwet compromised their strategies which could potentially be leaked.

Nayera felt really disappointed by the explanation her gang provided. She was extremely upset and angry at Sachin. Now, on Splitsvilla X5, Sachin, Siwet, and Nayera will reunite for another show. It will be intriguing to witness whether Nayera and Siwet's unfinished love story will finally have a happy ending on Splitsvilla X5. Additionally, it will be entertaining to observe the dynamics between Nayera and Sachin.

Sachin Sharma, Akriti Negi and Digvijay Rathee's love triangle

Akriti Negi made a grand entrance into the show as a wildcard contestant, leaving many contestants in awe of her beauty and strength. Both Digvijay Rathee and Sachin Sharma found Akriti incredibly attractive, but it was Sachin with whom she formed a stronger connection. They became part of the same gang, which further solidified their bond. Negi also admired Digvijay for his respect towards her choices and decisions. As for whether Akriti will change her mind in Splitsvilla X5, only time will tell.

Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar's rivalry

From Day 1, Digvijay and Siwet were at loggerheads. Also, they were in Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula's gangs respectively. Since Gulati and Narula had a rift, their gangs also developed deep rivalries. Rathee mocked Tomar's performance in the initial phase, however, when the latter got an opportunity, he along with his gang removed one of the strongest contestants on the show, Digvijay Rathee. Will Rathee take his revenge on Tomar in Splitsvilla X5? Let's wait and watch.