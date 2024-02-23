Popular actress Sargun Mehta has been garnering immense praise for her performances in the entertainment world. Her talent is not limited to acting as Sargun has successfully produced numerous hit shows on Hindi GECs. Known for her talent and charming on-screen presence, the actress has evolved over the years and continues to impress the viewers. Recently, Sargun graced a talk show and spoke in length about her personal and professional life challenges.

Sargun Mehta reveals why she hasn't met Shah Rukh Khan:

In a candid chat with Hauterrfly, Sargun Mehta addresses the challenges she faces as a female entrepreneur, speaks about her teenage years spent in Delhi, and a lot more. When the host asks Sargun about her wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan and asks her when her thought of working with him arose, the actress gives an interesting reply.

Sargun Mehta said, "Bachpan se (Since childhood). I think I started to act because of Shah Rukh Khan and I always just wanted to romance him. Ravi (Ravi Dubey) is like 'Aaj Shah Rukh Khan shoot pe aa raha hai, come (Today Shah Rukh Khan is coming on the shoot, come).' I am like 'no.' I said 'He will forget me and it will really pain me.' Only and only the day I meet him will be the day when I work with him."

About Sargun Mehta's professional life:

Workwise, Sargun is gearing up for her upcoming Punjabi film titled Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. The film is slated to release on big screens on March 15.

Speaking about her Television career, Sargun became a household name through her first show 12/24 Karol Bagh which premiered in 2009. She then starred in numerous other shows like Phulwa, Balika Vadhu, and a few others. Sargun and Ravi Dubey stole the limelight as a couple by participating in the couple-based dance reality show Nach Baliye 5. The duo gained immense love for their chemistry and camaraderie.

Being a multitalented personality, the actress produced several shows like Udaariyaan, Junooniyat and more. Sargun even starred in some of the hit Punjabi music albums like Qismat, Laare, Titliaan, and more. Her recent music video, Ve Haaniyaan with Ravi Dubey has been a massive hit too.

