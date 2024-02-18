Popular actress Sargun Mehta has been a successful diva in the entertainment world and has a huge fan following. The actress who has earned immense name and fame in the Punjabi film industry recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. While talking to the host, Sargun went on to highlight the depiction of Sikhs in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and also heaped praises for his attention to the details.

Sargun Mehta praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal:

Siddharth Kannan asked Sargun Mehta whether Hindi films have given importance to Punjabis in their films. Commenting about the same, Sargun stated, "I definitely feel they have given. Diljit (Diljit Dosanjh) started this because he arrived and carved his space. He said, 'I will work like this' and I think he is a brilliant actor whenever he appears on the screen."

Speaking about Animal, she said, "The moment I watched Animal, I said 'He didn't kill any Punjabi with their heads bowed and their eyes lowered'. This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's specialty. You would have noticed that whenever a Sardar was shot in the film, it was not shot in the back, it was shot right in front. Even in the last shot, the last guy that gets killed, he looks straight into the eyes and he doesn't have any fear in his eyes."

She continued, "So that man (Sandeep) knew that he was making them sing 'Arjan Vailly', he is talking about valor, he can't kill these men just like that. He has done his research. He didn't just make a film of Rs 1000 crore. He didn't skip a single thing, it was so well done."

Sargun Mehta on misogyny shown in Animal:

Sargun Mehta also shared her take on the misogyny shown in Animal. She disclosed how people ask her 'What will your film teach us?'. Commenting about the same, she shared, "Have we left the teachings on films? And if that is the case then schools should be shut. Films are not always made to educate. Even in Hollywood, all types of films are made because the simple idea of cinema is to project a character which is existing in some part."

Further, Sargun explained, "In this world, there is somebody like the character of Animal. Here, in our world also. You don't want to show it, you want to hide it then that's your problem. I feel he (Sandeep) pulled me into a world saying 'This is a man who is doing all these things and I see that he is wrong'. It was not that when Ranbir Kapoor's character whitewashed his wrongdoings. The wrongs were also shown."

She continued, "But I also saw that the character is written which is so flawed that he is not learning from his mistakes and getting up again as it is. He is like that. He is so obsessed with his father that he can't see anything else. So he has made a character definition. I believe I was in the vortex, I was in a world that man created."

Sargun elaborated how even she cannot tolerate anything wrong against women and will be the first one to stop it. She stated, "Everything cannot be about quality, it has to be entertainment, a story and I saw it in that way. I digested in that way. I liked the good things that were shown and for the bad things that were shown, I thought there must be a thought behind it and I will ask him someday."

For the unversed, Sargun Mehta has been a part of hit TV shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, and many others.

