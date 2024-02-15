Alisha Singh is well-known for being featured on shows such as Dance India Dance and Dosti Dance. The choreographer-turned-actress is recognized for her flawless dance talents. After many years in the field, the actress provided an update on her personal life, which drew a lot of interest from her friends and colleagues in the entertainment world.

Dil Dosti Dance's Alisha Singh announces engagement

Dil Dosti Dance actress took to Instagram to share a piece of happy news about her engagement to Dewesh Sengar. Not much is known about Singh's fiancé yet. They seemed too much in love in the beautiful pictures shared by Singh on her social media account. Sharing the memories from her big day, Alisha wrote, "Hi Fiance."

Have a look at Alisha Singh's engagement announcement post:

Alisha Singh receives wishes from the who's who of the industry

As soon as the choreographer-turned-actress posted the announcement, her social media was bombarded with congratulatory messages from renowned celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." Neha Kakkar wrote, "Ohh wow.. congratulations!!" Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Saumya Tandon wrote a beautiful comment, "Wow so happy my sweetest. It has been a long journey, remember you when you were in your teens dancing on stage and competing can’t believe you will be married soon. Feels like it’s yesterday. Sending love and wishes, enjoy this new chapter in life."

More about Alisha Singh

Alisha Singh has been a part of shows like Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She had remarkable journeys in these shows. The actress took a leap of faith and tried her hand at acting with Dil Dosti Dance. She was loved for her performance in the show.

Recently, Alisha choreographed a song which Disha Patani performed.

