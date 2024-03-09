Dipika Kakar shares glimpses from Dubai trip; shares how it's different with Ruhaan, talks about mother’s guilt

Dipika Kakar regularly keeps her fans informed about the events in her daily life. Since becoming a mother, she frequently shares insightful perspectives on the transformations that accompany this new role. The actress, who has an 8-month-old son named Ruhaan, is currently enjoying quality time with her family in Dubai. In her most recent vlog, she shared her thoughts on how traveling with a baby differs from her previous experiences.

Dipika Kakar gives sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Dipika Kakar receives praise for her videos on Dipika Ki Duniya. In her latest vlog, she is seen relishing her Dubai vacation with Shoaib and Ruhaan. The actress starts the video by offering a peek into Ruhaan's playful demeanor. She informs her fans about their plans for the day. The trio then heads to the Dubai Mall, where Dipika is pleasantly surprised by Ruhaan's behavior, as he is not fussing much and is eating his meals well.

The 37-year-old then showcases her purchases from the mall. She mentions that they didn't have much time to shop as Ruhaan has been keeping them occupied. Dipika further explains that this trip is quite different for her due to Ruhaan's presence. She also touches on the constant guilt that mothers experience.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress states, "Everything changes with a baby. Your eyes are always on that person. Like, even now, Ruhaan and Shoaib are sleeping inside. But I am still checking on them every ten minutes. So, it is constantly at the back of my mind. I think that's why we hear such phrases that mom's are always on duty. She never stops, never relaxes. A mother's guilt always lives inside them, even if they are with the baby or without their baby."

Here are some clicks from Dipika Kakar’s vlog

Dipika felt bad on Shoaib not winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Shoaib Ibrahim won millions of hearts with his dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. However, despite offering fierce competition, he was unable to secure the trophy. In one of her earlier vlogs, Dipika Kakar addressed this, admitting that she does feel a bit disappointed. With tears in her eyes, the actress said, "Thoda bura toh lagta hai. Poore 17 hafton ki journey and wo mehnat. Aapne itna mindblowing perform kiya. Aap sabka itna support mila ki Shoaib ek baar bhi bottom mein nahi aaye jo bahut badi baat hai (It seems a bit bad. A journey of 17 weeks and a lot of hard work. You did such a mind-blowing performance. He got so much support from everyone. Shoaib never came at the bottom, which is a big thing)." She expressed how proud she is of Shoaib’s achievements and explained how on reality shows, it is the journey that matters more than winning.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Ruhaan last year.

