On Women's Day, Pinkvilla got into a conversation with actor Sagar Parekh, who has been a part of shows like Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor is extremely close to his mother and plans to spend the day with her on the special day. He believes genuine love and understanding are the way to a woman’s heart.

Sagar Parekh on celebrating Women's Day with his mother

He said, “This year, I want to make my mom feel exceptionally cherished. I plan to spend quality time with her, reminiscing about special moments and creating new memories. I feel the way to a woman's heart lies in genuine love and understanding.”

“For my mom, it's about appreciating the little things, being there for her, and acknowledging the sacrifices she's made. Cooking her favorite meal or simply spending quality time together seems to make her heart swell with joy,” he added.

Sagar Parekh in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Sagar Parekh entered in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. Six contestants were introduced to enter the show, but four were supposed to qualify for the main competition and Sagar was one of them to be qualified for the show. He gave many beautiful performances and got praise from all three judges and special guests like Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla. He was eliminated from the show weeks before the grand finale. However, the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actor took it in a positive stride.

Sagar Parekh in Anupamaa

While Sagar had done a few shows earlier, he got immense recognition and fame due to her stint in Anupamaa. The actor was roped in to play the character of Samar Shah after actor Paras Kalnawat exited the show. While Parekh struggled to get accepted by the viewers, once he did, the fans fell deeply in love with Samar as well as Sagar's craft. The makers later introduced a big twist with Samar's death in the show and the actor's fans were quite disappointed with his exit from the show.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sagar revealed that he would like to return to the show if his character is given a new dimension.