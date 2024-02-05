Audiences' beloved couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya often treat their fans and followers by sharing updates about their personal and professional lives on social media. Ever since the couple welcomed their daughter Navya, Disha, and Rahul have been busy spending time with their little munchkin. However, it looks like Disha is spending the most time with her daughter, whereas Rahul Vaidya has been busy traveling outdoors due to his work commitments.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's new picture:

Just a few minutes ago, Disha Parmar gave an update on how their lives currently look like now. Sharing a picture with Rahul Vaidya, the actress penned an interesting caption where she wrote, "Current State Of Our Lives! Am clicking pictures ( mostly of Navya) And he's on the phone or is at the Airport." Reacting to Disha's post, Rahul quickly dropped a comment as he is away from her. Rahul said, "Awwww I miss u baby …" Aren't these two couple goals?

Take a look at Disha Parmar's new post-

For those who aren't aware, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023, and welcomed a daughter. The couple later named their little one Navya. Recently, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress shared a story on her Instagram giving a glimpse of her post-pregnancy physique. The actress flaunted her transformation in her gym wear, and her glow is too hard to miss.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's life:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had a lavish wedding on July 16, 2021, and on May 19, 2023, they announced their pregnancy on social media. Their wedding happened after Rahul proposed to Disha on National Television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14.

To propose to her, Rahul sported a white T-shirt, and he wrote, "Disha (heart) HBD," and on the back of the white T-shirt, he wrote, "Marry Me?!" Rahul went down on his knees with a ring, and while looking at the camera, he proposed to Disha to marry him.

Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha surprised Rahul by entering the Bigg Boss house with a board saying, "Yes, I will marry you."

About Disha Parmar's professional life:

Disha Parmar became a household name through her breakthrough performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She then starred in several shows, including Woh Apna Sa. Disha reunited with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Both again joined hands for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

