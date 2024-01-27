Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Who do Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar believe will win? WATCH

Are you excited for the Bigg Boss 17 finale? Hosted by Salman Khan, the current season of the controversial reality show is soon coming to an end. Many celebrities and noted personalities have shown their support to their favorite contestants on the show. Recently, the celeb couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted at the airport, and the couple shared their thoughts on who should be lifting the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Rahul Vaidya predicts Bigg Boss 17 winner

A few hours ago, new parents Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were papped at the airport. While interacting to the paparazzi, the actor asked them, "Kya lagta hai kaun jeetega Bigg Boss (What do you think who will win Bigg Boss?)." The next moment, after the paparazzi asked him about his opinion, Rahul commented, "I think mujhe lagta hai Ankita ya Munawar (I think either Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui will win)."

Further, new mommy Disha Parmar also shared her thoughts on the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17. She said, "I think Ankita."

Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

The anticipated finale for the Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on Sunday, January 28th. Apart from host Salman Khan, the stage will be graced by several well-known personalities. Evicted contestants of the show will also be seen performing before the audience. You can catch up with the special episode on Colors TV. Besides this, you can now head onto Jio Cinema to watch the live stream.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 17 finalists

Following the shocking mid-eviction, Vicky Jain walked out of the house and eventually led the show to receive its finalists. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey have reached the finals and are competing for the trophy.

Rohit Shetty confronts Munawar Faruqui

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Khatron Ke Khiladi host and renowned Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the controversial house to ask a couple of hard-hitting questions to the contestants. Targeting Munawar Faruqui for his outside relationship and messing things up, Shetty slammed him.

Pointing out his equations with Ayesha Khan, the Golmaal director commented how Ankita Lokhande and Rinku Dhawan advised him to speak honestly and wrap up the matter. Further, although the Khatron Ke Khiladi host did not take Munawar's ex-girlfriend's name, Rohit Shetty expressed, " I don't want to take the second name because I feel that you and Ayesha have dragged her name forcefully in the show."

Rohit Shetty schools Ankita Lokhande

Calling out Ankita Lokhande's game on the show, Rohit Shetty told her that she led Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra to become the target of the media during the press conference while saving herself wisely. Besides this, the Bollywood filmmaker also asked Ankita, "What would have been your game if Vicky was not here?"

Landing a reply, she answered, "Agar Vicky nahi hota toh shayad main kuch aur kar paati. Shayad main apne decisions aur strongly le paati. That's what I feel (If Vicky had not been there, I could have done something else. Maybe I would put forth my opinions more strongly).”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, and Arjit Taneja reunite; bond together