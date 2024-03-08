Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi left for the heavenly abode after battling cervical cancer for several months. The news came as a shock to the television industry, her co-actors, and her fans. This is a tough time for her family, as they lost both their daughters within a few hours. The late actress’ sister also passed away last night, succumbing to jaundice. As we mourn the death of the beautiful actress, let’s take a look at her last interview, when she talked about her battle with cancer, chemotherapy, and how she is managing work.

Dolly Sohi's last interview

During the interview with TellyTalk in November, Dolly Sohi spoke to the publication on the day of her second chemotherapy. Speaking about her treatment lineup, she shared that another chemo was scheduled for December 1, after which a test would be done. She stated that after evaluating the test reports, the doctors will decide when she will go for the surgery. Talking about her experience, she said, "I feel really low after it. What can I say? After the first week of chemo, it was really hard to take it. For the second one, I am a little prepared."

Check out this picture of Dolly Sohi with her mom:

Further in the interview, she also talked about the side effects of chemotherapy. She said, "All hair came off, that was a major side effect, and I feel very weak. In one chemo, I lost all my hair."

Talking about her track in Parineeti, the makers had put her character in Coma. And about her character in Jhanak, she wore patchwork for the shoot. The actress shot for a few hours and took breaks in between.

The late actress also shared how she was diagnosed with the deadly disease six months ago. "It all started with a pain in the stomach 6 months back. Small symptoms started appearing," revealed Dolly. As she was shooting outdoors and was also in Kashmir for some time, she couldn't visit the doctor and was living on painkillers.

She actively talked about her health on social media, and her last post was in February when she requested her followers to pray for her.

Check out Dolly Sohi's last post on Instagram:

Dolly Sohi was seen in many projects like Parineetii, Bhabi, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, among others. She is survived by her daughter, who lives in Canada with her former husband. The couple's divorce came through last year only.

