In a shocking turn of events, television actress Dolly Sohi has passed away. Her sister Amandeep Sohi is also no more. Last night, Amandeep Sohi, who was also an actress, succumbed to jaundice, and hours later, the Jhanak fame passed away. While the former died battling jaundice, Dolly Sohi succumbed to cervical cancer.

Dolly Sohi's family on her death

Talking to ETimes about Dolly Sohi's sad and unexpected demise, her family mentioned that they were in a state of shock with the loss, and Dolly had left for her heavenly abode early this morning. They also stated that the final rites would take place in the afternoon.

Last night, on actress Amandeep Sohi's demise, her brother issued a statement to Etimes. He confirmed Amandeep's death and stated that the actress was suffering from jaundice. Her brother also mentioned that they could not ask for the details about her death from doctors as they were not in a state to do so. As per the reports, the Jhanak actress was also admitted to the hospital.

Dolly Sohi had to quit Jhanak due to health complications. She was admitted to the hospital after facing breathing issues. Reportedly, during the treatment, she showed improvement and recovery signs post-treatment. Later, it was reported that the actress had to quit Janak because she could not shoot for a long duration as she was receiving chemotherapy.

About Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi

Dolly Sohi is known for her stints on several shows like Bhabhi and Kalash. It was through Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani, the television actress, returned to the screens. Apart from this, Dolly marked her appearance in Jhanak, Parineetii, and Sindoor Ki Keemat.

On the personal front, Dolly Sohi was married to a Canada-based NRI, Avneet Dhanowa, however, the couple faced certain issues after the actress embraced motherhood. The actress has a daughter named Amelie. Meanwhile, Amandeep Sohi was known for her role in Badtameez Dil.

Pinkvilla offers condolences to the family.

