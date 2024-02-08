Madhuri Dixit is currently occupied with the dance reality show Dance Deewane. She is a judge on the show, along with Suniel Shetty, and they both celebrate the love for dance across all age groups. Madhuri not only motivates the contestants to showcase their best performances on stage but also has a great time enjoying their company. Recently, there was a small meet-up between Abdu Rozik and Madhuri Dixit.

Abdu Rozik meets Madhuri Dixit

Abdu Rozik is such an adorable celebrity in the entertainment world who has managed to build relationships with top-notch stars. He has formed a great bond with the charismatic host of Bigg Boss Dabangg, Salman Khan, and has made numerous appearances on reality shows. Just recently, he delighted his fans by sharing a genuine snapshot alongside the talented actress from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Madhuri Dixit.

In Mumbai, they crossed paths during a shoot. The actress was adorned in a stunning blue dress, leaving everyone in awe. Meanwhile, our beloved Chota Bhaijaan looked adorable in a white shirt and trousers. Sharing the picture on his official social media account, Abdu Rozik expressed his delight, saying, "Was such a pleasure to meet the beautiful and gracious @madhuridixitnene."

Have a look at the photo here:

Advertisement

Fans react to Abdu and Madhuri's photo

As soon as Abdu Rozik shared the photo on his social media handle, the comment section flooded with red-heart emojis. One of the fans reacted, "Kitne Cute lag rahe hai dono" (Both of them are looking so cute). Another comment read, "So beautiful mere bhai" (my brother).

Look at some comments:

About Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik rose to popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 16. While he was locked in the controversial house, he formed a close bond with Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Most recently, he marked his presence during the Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 which witnessed Munawar Faruqui as its winner.

For the uninformed, he is a Tajikistani singer and social media influencer. Chota Bhaijaan was a guest contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, thereby gaining mainstream recognition in the industry.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 EXCLUSIVE: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal refuses to change misconceptions about his brand; know why