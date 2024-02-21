Aditi Malik needs no introduction. Owing to her memorable performances in Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, she has crafted a special place in her fans' hearts. For the last few years, the actress transitioned from settling her career in the hospitality industry. Aditi also fulfills her motherly duties while balancing her work and duties exceptionally well.

Aditi Malik doesn't let her 'Mom Guilt' take over

Aditi Malik keeps sharing adorable videos with her husband, Mohit Malik. Besides this, she also treats fans by dropping heartwarming clips featuring their son Ekbir. This time, the Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat fame Aditi has shared an important tip for the mothers, reminding them to embrace every second heartily.

Dropping a short clip wherein she can be seen spending quality time with her little bundle of joy, Aditi mentioned, "POV: making most of the time I have with my little one rather than letting 'MOM GUILT take over."

Captioning the video, the actress-turned-entrepreneur penned, "Every day, mom guilt sneaks in, reminding me of the precious moments I might miss. But then I realize, it’s not about counting the minutes, it’s about making each moment count. Whether it’s a bedtime story or a spontaneous dance party, it’s the quality that matters. Here’s to embracing every second and making the time we spend together the best it can be."

Aditi Malik's work in the industry

It was in the 2000s that Aditi Malik kickstarted her career. She starred in Ektaa Kapoor's serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and became a well-recognized actress in the industry. Further, Aditi marked her significant presence in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

However, thanks to Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, and Thodi Nazaakat, her popularity skyrocketed, and she became a household name. In 2008, she participated in Nach Baliye 4 with Mohit Malik. Some of her other shows are Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, amongst others. Well, it has been years since Aditi has been away from the screen, focusing on her entrepreneurial career.

