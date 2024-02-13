Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry and is known for her charming and lively personality. Apart from her impactful onscreen performances in the showbiz world, she has an impeccable fashion taste. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming project, Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes.

Meanwhile, Divyanka sat down for an exclusive interview and spoke to us at length about the show. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress also shared candid experiences with us and discussed her personal to professional life.

Divyanka Tripathi on being called 'Magar Rani'

During her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, host Rohit Shetty gave Divyanka Tripathi the tag 'Magar Rani.' This was because of her fearless attitude and the brave stunts she performed with the crocodiles in the show. So, we asked her if there was a crocodile in Adrishyam, too!

In a jolly mood, Divyanka said, "Thankfully, not. It would happen pretty bad for the crocodile because our shooting conditions are usually very difficult and how could the poor crocodile survive? So, having said that; there is no crocodile, but yes, there is lots of action."

The actress then explained that she doesn't let the team omit the action sequences. Divulging further, she told Pinkvilla, " They are trying that the character that has been created for Parvati, should remain, and they are working hard towards it."

Divyanka Tripathi speaks about preparing for her role in Adrishyam

While talking to us about different factors related to Adrishyam, Divyanka Tripathi shared a candid fact with us. The actress revealed how she manifested this action-drama show. She highlighted, "I manifested this show. Vivek and I, we both did."

"We both normally used to discuss what should be my next project and very specifically I used to say that I want to play such an undercover officer who looks different from the outside and is something else. She is soft and rough and tough at the same time because usually, what we see in the portrayal of action characters, women are usually shown completely black or white."

"Especially if she is into action stuff, she is quite tough and blunt, not very good to speak to that she will give you an opposite answer. Usually, it is shown like that, but her soft side was not being shown. So, I had to show a balanced person, she's like a normal human being," she added.

Watch the exclusive interview here:

Coming to the preparation perspective of her character Parvati in Adrishyam, Divyanka spoke, "I wanted to be prepared for this because I knew the shooting conditions, as usually they are going to be tough. So I started doing a little bit of body combat training myself, and it was not too easy to begin with because I had a recent surgery. My ligament tears were quite old so I got them corrected."

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame further added, "So the day I was going for the surgery, the producers said you do it, and we'll wait for you. And I was like that it's a task because now, as soon as I come, I have to begin with my rehabilitation process. So I was at it and did a full targeted preparation so that by the time I come to the shoot, I am completely mobile."

