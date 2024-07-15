Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya set to return to India after getting robbed in Florence; thank Indian Embassy for making it possible

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are finally on their way back to India after a harrowing experience in Florence. They were robbed of their passports, important documents, and cash. The couple, who were on a European tour, expressed their gratitude towards their fans and the Indian Embassy for their swift assistance during this difficult time.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get Emergency Certificates

On July 14, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took to social media to share their ordeal and update their fans on the situation. Posting a picture with their Emergency Certificate issued by the authorities, the couple wrote, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible."



The couple's return to India marks the end of a challenging chapter in their European adventure, and they are looking forward to reuniting with their loved ones. The smiles on Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya's faces reflect their happiness and relief.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed in Florence

For the unversed, the incident occurred earlier this week when the couple was exploring the historic city of Florence. Their car was parked outside on the resort property when robbers broke the windows and robbed the passports, important documents, cash, and some other belongings.

Despite the unexpected setback, they managed to remain positive and reach out for help. The Indian Embassy in Italy responded promptly, ensuring that the necessary documents were issued to facilitate their return to India.

As the couple prepares to return home, their fans are eagerly awaiting their safe arrival. One user commented on the post, "Bharat welcomes you both." Another wrote, "Oh thank God. May God be with you and bring you safely home my darling Babies."

Fans of the couple flooded social media with messages of support and relief. Divyanka and Vivek, known for their roles in popular Indian television series, have a massive following and their fans have been closely following their European tour.

