EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on how originality builds a show's legacy; cites Parvati, Tulsi, and Anupamaa as examples

In an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi opened up on the reason why only a few characters in the television industry have left an impact on the audience. While addressing the same she mentioned that originality plays a pivotal role in creating the legacy of any show.

Divyanka Tripathi’s reaction to these popular female characters

Divyanka Tripathi has a positive opinion that when a director serves the audience with a fresh concept then the characters such as Parvati, Tulsi, Ishita, and Anupamaa evolve. The actress comments, “Ye sare shows apne aap mein original the, ye sare characters bahut original the (All these shows as well as these characters were authentic).”

Also, the actress feels that along with a fresh concept one needs a good team.

Divyanka on the replication of the show’s concepts

The actress from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein believes that it's time to put an end to copying ideas in order to establish a lasting legacy for the show. In her opinion, there are some shows that attempt to imitate original concepts. She further says, “Are Ishita achi chal rahi thi to aise hi ek mother-daughter duo ka ek achi story banate hai jismien unka pyaar. To aisa na wapas replicate hone lagte hai (If the character of Ishita is doing good then let’s recreate a story based on mother-daughter’s love).”

Divyanka emphasizes the importance of incorporating creativity to offer something unique instead of simply replicating a previously successful show. The audience has evolved in recent years, with both the channel and OTT platforms providing them with exclusive content. She further says, “Creative level par kahi na kahi compromise hone lagte hai. (Creativity is often compromised at some level.). That’s where they lose it ” Divyanka also believes that one has to be lucky enough to get a perfect team to work with.

Advertisement

Further, Divyanka started describing her dream team where there are perfect actors, producers who want people to evolve watching their content, and good creators who believe in putting in effort for good stories and not just randomly making decisions.

Divyanka's reaction to the character Anupamaa

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi openly accepted how she refused the offers of the replica stories. Referring to Anupamaa, the actress said, “Mujhe offers aa rahe the aise kayi saare and I asked them; Apko nhi lagta ki ye Anupamaa jaisa hai (I have been offered many shows based on the similar concept as Anupamaa. I would ask, don't you think it is similar to Anupamaa).”

The actress strongly believes in the uniqueness of the plot, which can make your show truly exceptional. She also emphasized the importance for actors to bring something fresh and distinct to similar or repetitive scenes every single time.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Anjali Anand pens heartfelt note on father's death anniversary; 'I'll make you proud'