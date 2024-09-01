Khatron Ke Khiladi remains one of the most popular reality shows, known for its thrilling stunts and drama. Now in its 14th season, the show has delivered countless memorable moments. Let’s rewind to a memorable scene from the previous season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where Aishwarya Sharma stole the show with her hilarious imitation of Divyanka Tripathi.

Divyanka Tripathi, beloved for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, made a special guest appearance on the show. During her stint as a challenger, host Rohit Shetty challenged Aishwarya to impersonate Divyanka. Aishwarya's spot-on mimicry had everyone, including Divyanka, in laughter. Divyanka, clearly impressed, affectionately said, “Chumma bolti hai aap (You’re always saying sweet things.),” and the two actresses shared a warm hug.

Divyanka Tripathi appeared as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. During Challenger’s Week, the contestants fought against ex-contestant and challenger Divyanka Tripathi to ensure the contestants didn’t land in the elimination round.

Later, Divyanka gave Aishwarya a dare, arriving with her favorite crocodile in her arms. She asked Aishwarya to sing a song for her husband, Neil Bhatt while holding the crocodile.

Despite her fear, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress sang the song while Divyanka cradled the crocodile like a baby. Divyanka also challenged Shiv Thakare, who struggled and ended up falling into the sea during the stunt.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundus Moufakir performed an elimination stunt, with Soundus Moufakir outperforming Sharma, leading to Sharma’s initial eviction.

However, Rohit Shetty later introduced a no-eviction twist, saving Sharma. She went on to become one of the top three finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, with Dino James winning the trophy. After Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sharma joined Bigg Boss 17 but was evicted by Isha Malviya.

Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is airing, hosted by Rohit Shetty, with celebrity contestants including Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, and Aashish Mehrotra, among others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey finally OPENS up on unfollowing Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi: 'My Instagram account can be..'