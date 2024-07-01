Divyanka Tripathi has taken a break from work to travel and enjoy her much-awaited vacation. The actress is currently enjoying quality time with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, in Switzerland.

Recently, the actress, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared a series of thrilling pictures of herself paragliding.

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys paragliding adventure in Switzerland

Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures of herself performing paragliding with the help of her trainer. The actress turned her adventure spirit, soaring through the skies on a paragliding journey over the village of Grindelwald.

In her caption, she expressed pure bliss soaring above the stunning Jungfrau region. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Soaring above the stunning Jungfrau region - Pure bliss!”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestant was seen smiling and enjoying every moment of her flight, reflecting her love for adventure.

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section and expressed joy and admiration for her. A fan wrote, “I would have freaked atleast a 100 times but look at you all smiling, although I am definitely going to try it!” Another fan commented, “From soaring on screen to soaring in the skies! You're truly adventurous.”

Advertisement

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi became popular with her role as Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, co-starring alongside Karan Patel. Her acclaimed performances also include the TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Beyond acting, Divyanka showcased her versatility by winning Nach Baliye 8 and emerging as the runner-up on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the personal front, she’s happily married to Vivek Dahiya, whom she met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship transformed into love, leading to their marriage on July 8, 2016.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Payal Malik calls out Vishal Pandey's gameplay; says, 'Vo sirf Lovekesh ke peeche ghum rahe hai'