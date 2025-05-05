Meet actress whose journey ended in just 3 months in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; here's what happened

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the top-rated show, has been in the news for a few days now, as the show is set to take an interesting turn. The lead actress of the show, Vaibhavi Hankare, who played Tejaswini, will no longer be a part of the show. Vaibhavi was roped in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the storyline shifted from Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj. After being roped in to play the lead role in January end, Vaibhavi's journey ended in April. She has now bid goodbye to the show and shared an emotional post thanking her co-stars.

Taking to her social media handle, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Vaibhavi Hankare uploaded 20 pictures with her co-actors and penned a lengthy note expressing her gratitude towards her fans, co-stars and her journey. She shared how her bond with her co-stars strengthened quickly in just a span of three months. She said, "I will always cherish the love and support you all gave me in just 3 months."

Vaibhavi Hankare continued, "I truly appreciate that you all know—I did what I was told to do. I gave it my heart, my energy, my all, and I’m grateful that you saw that. I will always appreciate the efforts @sanamjohar @singhparam88 @saideodharofficial took to always take care of me and were always there through thick and thin. The moment the news reached us, the silent trio hug we shared tears rolled down our cheeks without a single word spoken."

Take a look at Vaibhavi Hankare's goodbye post here-

The news of Vaibhavi Hankare's exit came as a shock to many, as fans were enjoying her chemistry with Param Singh on-screen. While Vaibhavi played Tejaswini, Param essayed Neil. Neil and Tejaswini's relationship won the hearts of the audience. However, the show, which ranked in the top 5 earlier, had dipped. While the interesting storyline kept the viewers hooked, the show's ratings still struggled.

After this, the makers decided to introduce a big twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show makers then decided to rope in Bhavika Sharma to play the lead role opposite Param. Bhavika's storyline concluded before Param and Vaibhavi were roped in. However, the actress and her character Savi, are brought back again to make the show more dramatic.

As per the new storyline, Savi's husband Rajat dies in a fatal accident along with Neil's wife Tejaswini. Savi is now brought back to the show to investigate Rajat and Tejaswini's deaths. Amidst this, fans will witness Savi and Neil's relationship while they both cope with the pain of losing their respective partners.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon stars Bhavika Sharma, Param Singh and Sanam Johar in lead roles. The new twist in the show can be watched from tonight at 7:10 PM.

