Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to appear in an interesting web series titled Adrishyam wherein the talented actress will play the character of an undercover cop. Tripathi will be seen as a middle-class mother and a wife who also serves the nation with her services. Divyanka is pumped up for the release of the project and ahead of the same, the actress had a candid interview with Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka spoke at length about dealing with body shaming, the pressure of parenthood, losing Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more.

Divyanka Tripathi on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka turned heads with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She mentioned that along with the viewers and the makers, she was also surprised by her performances in the show. She revealed that she wasn't sure if she'd be able to do Khatron Ke Khiladi after being a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress said, "I think that is the best decision of my life. Vivek pushed me really hard, he told me, 'This is you, you can't say no to this'. Though, I didn't feel prepared. But I'm glad, I did it. Mai apna karam kar rahi thi, image break hote gayi. Challenges they, challenges paar hote gaye. Issiliye kehte hai, apna karam karo phal ki chinta naa karo. Toh phir you don't think much about the challenges, ke ohh bahot bada pahad hai, sab paar hojaata hai."

Have a look at the exclusive video interview with Divyanka Tripathi here-

Divyanka Tripathi on not winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Talking about her experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi added that she is glad that she could reach the finale of the show, but was very upset after losing the show. The actress mentioned that she had created things around the show and when the finale happened, she felt empty.

She recalled, "When the finale was shot, I felt really empty. Standing on that stage, two people, standing with Rohit Sir. Somehow, I always knew the results, and that day the same happened but I felt like kisine andar se sab himmat cheen li. Uss din mai kaafi khaali hogai thi (I felt my strength being sucked out. I felt very empty that day.) Unfortunately, I gave the responsibility of my strength to someone else."

Divyanka added, "It took me a few hours to bounce back. My fans also helped me a lot in this." She mentioned how a group of her fans sent her a trophy saying 'Our KKK winner'. She still has that trophy at her house. She said, "This thing made me overcome the entire pain of this journey."

Divyanka Tripathi on Vivek Dahiya's elimination from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In the exclusive chat, Divyanka also spoke at length about her husband Vivek Dahiya's elimination from the celebrity dance-based show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She mentioned that Vivek was disappointed for days as he had worked hard for the show and his talents were not explored to the maximum level. He had much more to offer. He was the first contestant to perform a pole dance on that stage.

