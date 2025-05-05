Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan rushed to hospital after meeting with fatal accident

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, who also won Indian Idol 12, met with a major accident on Monday. The talented singer, who was travelling in a car in Ahmedabad, was rushed to the hospital after he met with a fatal accident. Pawandeep is among the well-known personalities of the music industry. He shot to fame after winning the hit singing reality show and has a huge fan following.

According to The Free Press Journal report, Pawandeep Rajan's car accident happened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday (May 5) at 3:40 AM. After this unfortunate incident, the singer was immediately rushed to the hospital as he suffered serious injuries.

While more details about Pawandeep's accident are still awaited, a few visuals doing the rounds on social media show Pawandeep majorly injured as he is lying down on a hospital bed. The report also stated that Pawandeep has sustained injuries to his left foot and right arm.

Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 in 2021. Apart from winning the title of the show, he also took home the trophy, a car and a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs. On the show, Rajan competed against five finalists - Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya. Indian Idol 12 premiered on November 28, 2020, and concluded on August 15, 2021.

Before winning Indian Idol 15, Pawandeep had won The Voice India in 2015, where he was in Shaan's team. He lifted the trophy with prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

After this grand victory, the singer released numerous albums, out of which many became huge hits. The singer has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. A few days ago, Pawandeep celebrated his birthday on April 27, 2025.

