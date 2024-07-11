Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed of passport, wallet, and other important documents in Florence

Celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who have been posting beautiful photos of Italy, experienced a troubling situation. While in Florence, Italy, the couple had their passports, documents, and money stolen. They are reaching out to the Indian embassy for assistance and have also turned to social media to express their distress to their followers.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi’s passports and cash stolen in Florence

On July 11, Vivek Dahiya took to his official Instagram story and shared a video in which his car windows are seen broken, and glass shattered all over the seat. The actor says that the car was parked in a secured location and in the video, one can see the vehicle amidst lush greenery, with no other vehicle or individual in sight.

Vivek Dahiya says in the video, “This was supposed to be a secured location. The hotel people knew we had stuff in the car, only to find out that we have lost everything – our documents, passport, cash, and all the shopping that we have done in the past 15 days. Everything gone.”



On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi shared on her social media story, “Vivek and I are safe and sound. But most of our essentials, passports, bank cards, and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy.”

Talking to ETimes, Vivek Dahiya shared that everything about the trip had been great except for this incident. Talking about how it happened, he said, "We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone.”

The robbers left behind some old clothes and food items.

For the unversed, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have been treating their fans with pictures and clips from their vacation in Europe. After touring Switzerland for weeks, they went to Italy.

