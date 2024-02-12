Shrimad Ramayan, a mythological saga, stars Nikitin Dheer as Raavan. The actor is not only known for his acting chops in South films but has ventured into Bollywood as well. He is one of the finest actors in the industry and is known for portraying power-packed characters on screen. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his upcoming projects.

Nikitin Dheer to star in Kannada film

Getting candid about his upcoming Kannada film Martin, Nikitin Dheer said, "It is supposed to release, I think, soon this year first half. We just have a couple of days of work left in it. Supposedly, it is one of the biggest films made in Kannada so far." Furthermore, he added, "Just waiting to see how the audience like it and again a character which I have not done earlier, very suave, very sophisticated and very clean in many ways."

For the unversed, Martin falls in the genre of action thriller film. Directed by A. P. Arjun and written by Arjun Sarja, the film will originally be released in Kannada and will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Nikitin Dheer on his next projects

When asked about his forthcoming ventures after Martin, Nikitin Dheer revealed, "As of now, I'm totally engrossed and submerged in Raavan, which is going to be here for a while. Apart from that, we have some things happening on the side; a couple of OTT shows that are in the pipeline, a couple of films. So as in when that happens, obviously, we will talk about it."

Nikitin Dheer wishes to work with Chiyaan Vikram

Continuing the conversation with us, we asked Nikitin Dheer about which actor from the South industry he wants to share screens with. The Ready fame explained, "I would really like to work with Chiyaan Vikram. He is one of the actors I really look up to. I feel if I ever get a Tamil film, I want it to be with him. I think there's going to be so much to learn."

Expressing more about it, Dheer replied, "Apart from that, actors down south have a very different take on things because their stories are very close to their own towns, close to earth, close to all of that and that's why it hits harder. So, I think one gets to learn a lot in just their kind of storytelling that they have. But he is one actor I would really like to work with."

Speaking about sharing screen space with a Bollywood actor, Nikitin mentioned Ranbir Kapoor's name. He revealed how he met the Animal star on a flight and expressed his wish to get an opportunity to work together.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a mythological saga that reflects values and learnings that hold significance in today's world as well. Bringing the teachings and story of Lord Rama in the truest form, the show is doing quite well in terms of viewership.

Arav Chowdharry stars as King Dashrath, while Sujay Reu portrays Lord Rama and Prachi Bansal essays Mata Sita. With its ensemble cast, the show started airing from January 1, 2024. You can catch up on the latest episodes of this show from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony TV.

