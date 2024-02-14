Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following, too. Over the years, she has worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows and impressed her fans with her reel and real personality. While Divyanka did the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her fans eagerly awaited her to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Divyanka reveals her reason for not participating in Bigg Boss:

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, and we asked her thoughts on reality shows. While speaking about it, the actress went on to share the reason why she never wants to participate in Bigg Boss. She said, "If I speak about Bigg Boss, my friends and family members do not want me to go there. Very honestly, because there's too many fights and arguments."

Further, she explained, "People who are close to me and my fans can not see my respect being maligned. They are scared. However, they are also avid watchers of the show. They like watching reality shows. Despite whatever you say, reality shows have their charm."

Watch Divyanka Tripathi's exclusive interview here-

For the unversed, Divyanka recently graced the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. The actress appeared as a special guest to support her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, who was a contestant on the show.

More about Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

Divyanka Tripathi became a household name after playing the role of Ishita in the hit show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. In this daily soap, she starred opposite Karan Patel, who played the character of Raman Bhalla. The show was based on the pure relationship of a stepmother-daughter and how their bond stands strong amidst all the challenges and problems.

Apart from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Divyanka has been part of several shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and more. Divyanka is all set to shine on screen again as she will soon be seen in a web show titled Adrishyam.

