Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya never fail to set couple goals. The celebrity couple have always been there for each other through thick and thin. It would be unfair not to ask them about their plans on the day of love. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi revealed if she has any plans for Valentine’s Day. Read on to know what she is up to today.

What are Divyanka Tripathi’s Valentine's Day plans?

On being asked to share her Valentine’s Day plans with us, Divyanka Tripathi shared she has no plans this year. However, she gave hints that her hubby Vivek Dahiya should start planning. To quote her, “Nothing.” She also makes a face and says, “You have to go and ask Vivek Dahiya,” and laughs.

Watch the interview with Divyanka Tripathi here:

In the same interview, we asked Divyanka if she is a romantic at heart. She shared that she used to be very romantic, but now she has become very ‘subtle’ in life. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner-up said, “Vivek is very romantic now. And I would drop hints ki suno ayesa kuch karoge toh mazaa aa jaye (it would be fun to do something like this) and then he would do things.”

She also added that she is always open to adventure, so if Vivek makes any plans, she would happily go running to experience it. "Agar kuch bhi plans nahi huya, toh ghar pe cake toh humlog zaroor katenge," concluded Divyanka.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Valentine’s Day plans from last year

Last year, the couple had a romantic dinner at home. They decorated the place with candles and red heart shaped balloons and posted adorable pictures almost after a week of Valentine’s Day.

Uploading the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “I'm getting quite private nowadays, organically posting lesser. But I came across these Valentines images we clicked recently & it just revved up my soul...so sharing with you. Love to you all too.”

For the unversed, Divyyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8th, 2016 and has been living together happily sicne then. They never shy away from exprressing their love for each other and their social media posts are proof to it.

