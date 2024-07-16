Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya return to India after harrowing Europe trip; say ‘Bohot lambi kahaani hain’ about getting robbed

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were in Europe for their anniversary and are back in India. On Tuesday (July 16) morning, the couple were spotted at the airport. They interacted with the paps and also obliged all selfie requests from the fans. Let’s read on to learn about their interaction and what they have to say about getting robbed on their trip.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya spotted at the airport

Wearing a loose-fitted black dress with white and golden sneakers, it seems Divyanka Tripathi chose comfort over style for her airport look. Vivek Dahiya looked dapper in casual – a white tee shirt paired with creme-colored trousers and white sneakers. The two looked glad to be back at home and smiled for the cameras.

Watch Divyanka and Vivek at the airport here:

Talking to the paps, Divyanka said, “Bohot lambi kahaani hain. Lambi wali guftugu karenge (It's a long story. We'll have a long chat about it),” on being robbed of important documents and cash in Florence. The couple also expressed they are glad to be back in the country and Divyanka added, “Chain ke saans lenge aab ghar jaake. (We’ll breathe a sigh of relief once we reach home).”

What happened to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya on their vacation?

For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek were on a long trip to Europe to celebrate their 8th anniversary. After enjoying their time in Switzerland, they went to Italy. In the Italian city of Florence, a mishap occurred.

Earlier this week when the couple was exploring the historic city, robbers broke into their car parked outside on the resort property. They stole the couple’s passports, important documents, cash, and some other belongings.

After contacting the Indian Embassy, the couple got Emergency Certificates for their safe return to India. On July 14, they took to social media to share the update with their concerned fans.

