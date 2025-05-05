Pawandeep Rajan's Health Update: Know everything about mishap which left Indian Idol 12 winner severely injured

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who is one of the talented singers in the music industry, met with a major accident on Monday (May 5). Due to this unfortunate incident, Pawandeep sustained many serious injuries and was quickly rushed to the hospital.

Initially, it was reported that Pawandeep met with an accident in Ahmedabad. However, per the latest update, the accident occurred in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Read further about the accident and Pawandeep's health update.

How did Pawandeep Rajan's accident occur?

According to a Hindustan Times report, Pawandeep Rajan (28), who lives in Champawat, Uttarakhand, was en route from his hometown to Noida for a program accompanied by his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. The trio was traveling in an MG Hector.

As per the investigation, the senior police officer mentioned that Rahul Singh, who was driving the vehicle, reportedly dozed off while riding the vehicle, after which he lost control of the car. Due to this, Pawandeep's car rammed into the rear of an Eicher Canter truck.

After this massive crash, a crowd gathered at the scene, and police promptly arrived for the rescue. In this accident, all three - Pawandeep, Ajay, and Rahul got severely injured. However, Pawandeep, in particular, suffered fractures in both legs and a head injury. The officials first rushed them to a government hospital for immediate medical assistance.

However, later they were moved to the ICU of a private hospital due to the severity of the injuries. Pawandeep's family arranged their transfer to a Fortis Hospital in Noida for medical care.

Gajraula police station house officer Akhilesh Pradhan informed the portal that the investigation is underway. Pawandeep and his two friends remain under close medical supervision in Noida. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Bhaskar confirmed that both damaged vehicles have been seized, and further action will be taken upon receiving a written complaint.

Pawandeep Rajan's Health update:

As per the publication, Pawandeep is hospitalised at Fortis Hospital, Noida, and is under the care of the orthopaedics team. The Indian Idol 12 winner has reportedly suffered limb fractures but is currently stable and conscious. As a part of the treatment, Pawandeep will be undergoing several surgeries.

Pawandeep Rajan is popularly known for winning Indian Idol 12. He has released several music albums after his grand victory.

