Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya 'raise a toast' as they board flight to return to India after getting robbed in Florence

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been through a lot recently. Their vacation turned into a nightmare when they got robbed of their passports and documents in Florence. However, things got better after the Indian Embassy intervened and issued them Emergency Certificates to travel. Amidst all the crisis, the couple are spreading positivity and cheer as they share a heartwarming moment on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya spread positivity

The beloved duo, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posted a short clip on their Instagram, where they are seen clinking champagne glasses on the flight. It seems the couple are on their way back to India. The accompanying caption reads, "When little things become big and big things become little. Cheers to the brighter side of life. What do YOU want to raise a toast to today?"

Check out Divyanka and Vivek’s post here:

Reaction of netizens

Their fans flooded the comments section with their own reasons to celebrate. One user wrote, "I raise a toast to your happiness, good health, success in whatever you do, lots of adventures, your safety and long lives." Many netizens expressed their longing for the couple’s safe return to India from Italy, where they are currently enjoying a vacation. One of them commented, "Your return." Another commented, "To your smiles and safety."

Advertisement

The couple's friend and wife of Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Dhoopar wrote, "Raising a toast to you guys."

What happened to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya in Florence?

For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek faced a mishap in Florence. Earlier this week when the couple was exploring the historic city. Their car was parked outside on the resort property when robbers broke the windows and robbed the passports, important documents, cash, and some other belongings.

After contacting the Indian Embassy, the couple got Emergency Certificates for their safe return to India. On July 14, they took to social media to share the update with their concerned fans. The couple were in Europe to celebrate their 8th anniversary.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya set to return to India after getting robbed in Florence; thank Indian Embassy for making it possible