Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan booked for rape under pretext of marriage and film role; details inside

Ajaz Khan, the controversial personality who was also seen in Bigg Boss 7, has landed in legal trouble again. A case has been registered against him at the Charkop police station on Sunday (May 4) after a 30-year-old woman accused him of raping her on the pretext of marriage and helping her to get in the industry.

As per IANS report, Ajaz Khan has been booked for rape after the complaint alleges that he promised the actress a role in his OTT show, House Arrest. Reportedly, he also promised the woman to help her get other projects and assured her of marriage to gain her trust. As per the complinant, Ajaz raped the woman at her house on March 25, 2025 and assaulted her again days later. He did this repeatedly promising to marry her and take her responsibility.

On May 4, a case was registered under several sections of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74, and the police are actively investigating the matter. Statements from both parties and evidence collection are underway.

Earlier, Ajaz was named in a case along with many others for alleged obscene content in their web show House Arrest, which is streamed on the Ullu app.

In the video clips of the web show that have gone viral on social media, Ajaz is seen putting pressure on contestants, including women, to act out intimate situations. He also asks the participants some vulgar questions.

For the uninformed, Ajaz Khan, who has been one of the controversial personalities, sparked headlines in 2021. He was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was found with 31 alprazolam tablets, weighing 4.5 grams. He was locked behind bars for 26 months.

