EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta on donning the hat of host for Crime Patrol; 'It has been an eye opener'

Sun TV's newly launched Hindi GEC channel Sun Neo will feature an exciting show Crime Patrol which will not only narrate stories related to crime in India but will also focus on spreading awareness. The channel has roped in popular actor Nakuul Mehta as the host of the show and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nakuul Mehta opened up about his thoughts on hosting the show, his experience learning stories of various crimes, and more.

Nakuul Mehta on his first reaction to the offer to host Sun Neo's Crime Patrol

Nakuul Mehta narrated his first reaction when Crime Patrol was offered to him as a host, he said, "I thought the team at Sun TV was being extremely adventurous because they've taken the guy with the biggest romantic image on television and gave him a crime show. But I love challenges and I love it when people have the creativity to see you differently. I'm someone who doesn't really enjoy reality television, which comes on television.

He added, "I felt hosting a show like Crime Patrol, firstly, it comes with a legacy. It comes with a credibility and audience base over the years."

Take a look at the promo of Nakuul Mehta's Crime Patrol:

The Ishqbaaaz actor added, "I feel this is a platform that goes beyond just hosting. I feel you have the responsibility to present real-life stories. From the heartland of the country and present it in a way where you're able to create awareness, where you're able to, you know, suggest solutions and basically help people deal with all sort of crimes which happen in our country."

He added, "So I felt it went beyond hosting, It is playing the role of like a conscious citizen of say an elder brother who's here to tell you everything that is going on in the present-day society and how one can be aware and protect our families from it. So I felt it was not just any other hosting job."

Nakuul Mehta on not referring to Sushant Singh, Anup Soni or Divyanka Tripathi's work as Crime Patrol host

In the past prominent celebrities like Sushant Singh, Anup Soni, and Divyanka Tripathi have hosted Crime Patrol. We asked the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor if he referred to their work to get a gist of the same. He said that he admires Sushant, Anup, and Divyanka and they're all senior to him and he looks up to them but he wanted to bring his unique style to the table and thus he hasn't referred to their performances as hosts of Crime Patrol.

Nakuul Mehta on hosting Crime Patrol being an eye-opener

Nakuul Mehta mentioned that he feels hosting the show has been an eye-opener. He said, "Hosting Crime Patrol has been an eye-opener for me because I believe that I keep my ears and eyes open. I'm a very curious person. I seek out what's happening politically, in the sports, in the social fabric of our country."

He added, "But I have to tell you that some of the stories I came across on Crime Patrol, which I'm hosting, have opened my mind because I had not come across different kinds of crimes that have happened. And some of them have been shocking, some of them have been alarming. it's been an eye-opener for me. And amazingly, I have now so many more stories to share with friends and people I meet."

When asked if he was apprehensive about entering the genre which is rather serious, contrary to his romantic image, Nakuul mentioned that he wasn't skeptical at all and grabbed the opportunity as it came his way because he loves taking on challenging projects.

