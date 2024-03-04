Faisal Shaikh opens up about his plans to sign movie: 'Mere fans wo mujhe dekhna chahte hai as hero'

In a recent podcast, Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, engaged in a candid conversation with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. During the podcast, he provided detailed insights into his life. Later in the discussion, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked the YouTuber if he had plans to star in movies. Faisu’s answer will definitely excite his fans.

Faisal Shaikh and movie offers

In Bharti Singh's podcast, Faisal Shaikh highlighted that, till now, he has received two movie offers. Elaborating on the same, he said, "Recently, do film ka offer aya. Ek south ka aya hai. South ka wo Bollywood ke liye aya hai jismien South ko recreate karke log Bollywood mien daal rahe hai jaise ‘Kabir Singh’ (Recently, I received an offer for two films. One is from the South. The offer from the South is for Bollywood, where they are remaking South Indian films for the Bollywood audience, similar to 'Kabir Singh’).” Talking about the second movie, where he has been offered a side role.

Why did Faisal Shaikh reject the movies?

Faisal delved into the reasons why he turned down the movie offers. He believed that the storyline of the movie he was offered was good; however, he could not accept the role because he was not interested in making his film debut with a remake. He explained his decision by saying, “Kyuki yar wo mere liye bahut asan task ho jayega. Aur agar main abhi itna apne aap ko taiyar kar raha hun to main ache challenge ke liye kar raha hun (Because, my friend, that would be a very easy task for me. And if I am preparing myself so much now, it's because I'm doing it for a good challenge).”

Regarding the second movie, he said, “Dusri mujhe ek Bollywood se hi aayi hai movie but usmien aisa hai na ki mera lead nahi hai (The second offer I received was from Bollywood itself, but in that one, I'm not in a lead role).” He further stated, “Main jo mukaam pe hun aur jo mere fans hai na wo mujhe dekhna chahte hai as a hero, isliye maine is opportunity ko main itna hold nahi kar paya (Given the position I am in and considering what my fans want, they wish to see me as a hero. That's why I couldn't hold onto this opportunity much).”

Faisal Shaikh's thoughts on the movie business

Faisal Shaikh believes that if one is not getting any lead roles in movies and is just starting their career, they should start by taking on side roles. However, he later highlighted that his fans wanted to see him as a lead actor in movies, which led him to withdraw from that offer as well. Regarding this, Shaikh says, “Nahi hua movie nahi ayi to khudi kar denge movie khudi bana denge (If the movie doesn't happen, then we will do it ourselves; we will make the movie ourselves).” The social media influencer firmly believes that a movie should embody an individual’s essence.

Faisal Shaikh is often featured in music videos and has made a significant mark on reality television. He was a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he impressively secured the position of first runner-up. Additionally, the social media star showcased his dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also, Faisal has been receiving offers from Bigg Boss makers for the past many years, but he has claimed that he is not yet ready to participate in the show.

