Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are currently enjoying their personal as well as professional lives. The duo is all set for their individual projects and will also share screen space yet again in a music video. Their fans fondly call them Priyankit. They teased their fans about their project together, which left everyone excited. And now, Pinkvilla brings you the first glimpse of Ankit and Priyanka's upcoming project.

First look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's upcoming project

While viewers were anticipating their project together, we got you a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of their project, wherein the duo looks stunning in a never-seen-before avatar. In the clip, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are seen holding hands for their shot while they're dressed in a school uniform. This does give a hint to viewers that the project might revolve around high-school sweethearts.

In the video, Ankit looks engrossed in the shot and discussion about the same while Priyanka gets her touch-up done. As she sees a camera recording them, she flashes a smile and poses for the same.

Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's video here-

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of Udaariyaan, where they instantly hit off and became good friends. Their onscreen chemistry of, Fateh and Tejo received rave reviews, and fans fondly called them FaTejo. After receiving fans' love, Ankit and Priyanka decided to run their YouTube channel, FaTejo vlogs, where they used to share vlogs from the sets of Udaariyaan.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta entered Bigg Boss 16 and faced many hardships during their stay in the house. While it was perceived that Ankit and Priyanka share an added advantage of knowing each other from before, the same fact often turned against them, and they had many fights. On many occasions, their relationship was questioned. However, they stood strong and mentioned that they were great friends and that things would happen in the future if they were meant to happen.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after Ankit Gupta's exit from Bigg Boss 16

Ankit Gupta suffered an unexpected exit from Bigg Boss 16, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary distraught. While the other contestants believed that Choudhary might lose her focus in the game, she bounced back stronger and emerged as one of the strongest individual players. She qualified in the finale and finished her journey as the second runner-up. While good friend Ankit Gupta was in tears as Choudhary couldn't win the show, the show's host, Salman Khan, appreciated her journey and stated that she was indeed a winner.

Ankit Gupta bagged Junooniyat post Bigg Boss 16

While Gupta was still inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, he was finalized to play the lead role in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's new project, Junooniyat, in which Gupta plays the character of a singer named Jahaan.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's first project post-Bigg Boss 16

Right after Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Ankit reunited to work together in Chandigarh. The duo worked together in a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen, which was about a couple with a speech disability.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta opens up on his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: 'Iss bond ko kisiki nazar na lage'