EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta opens up on his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: 'Iss bond ko kisiki nazar na lage'

Though Bigg Boss 17 features some endearing romantic pairs among the contestants, many fans still cherish the sweet bond shared between actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from last season as their favorite. Ankit and Priyanka worked together in the popular show Udaariyaan as Fateh and Tejo and enjoyed a massive fan following.

In Bigg Boss 16, many contestants as well as host Salman Khan saw the spark between the duo and their bond became a topic of discussion. However, they always maintained that they were only good friends. Pinkvilla got in touch with Ankit Gupta and asked him if his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has evolved within the past year. Read on to know what he said.

Ankit Gupta shares his thoughts about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The Udaariyaan actor quipped, "Bond with Priyanka has only gotten better. We have evolved. For any connection to prosper, efforts are required. I just hope, Iss bond ko kisiki nazar na lage (May no one's evil eye affect this bond). She is a wonderful person and I am glad that she's a part of my life. For all the #PriyanKit fans, I'd like to express my gratitude."

He added, "It's so beautiful that people continue to like us so much. I make sure to treat them every once in a while with something related to PriyaNkit. Our fans are lovely and we both adore the fandom a lot."

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16

While Ankit Gupta was called out for not being very active on Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was often criticized for thinking about the show too much. People speculated a drop in Priyanka's performance post Ankit Gupta's exit from the show.

However, Priyanka emerged as a stronger personality and played an individual game.

The actress was declared as the third runner-up of the show which left good friend Ankit Gupta in tears as he expected her to lift the winner's trophy. Post Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Ankit featured in a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen.



