Friendship Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Rabb Se Hai Dua's Karanvir Sharma opens up on importance of having real friends

Today, on August 6, we celebrate one of the most cherished occasions that is Friendship Day. Observed on the first Sunday of August each year, it's a time to honor and appreciate the friends who enrich our lives with laughter, support, and love. This special occasion reminds us of the importance of nurturing relationships and being there for one another through thick and thin. It's a day to cherish and treasure friendships that last a lifetime. On this special day, our actors also don't skip a chance to cherish their bonds with their close ones.

Karanvir Sharma opens up on the importance of having real friends:

Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karanvir Sharma talks about having real friends in life and reveals who is his best friend. The actor who essays the role of Haider in Rabb Se Hai Dua said, “I think to hold and keep a friendship in today’s time requires a lot of merit. If you have friends who are there for you at your toughest and darkest time, and the one whom you can rely on, then it's the luckiest thing on Earth. I am blessed since my school and college friends are still in touch with me. I generally like to keep a very small and private circle of my friends and all of them are really special to me. In fact, my father is my best friend, he is not just a father figure, I look up to him for everything. I idealize him not just as a friend, but as a human being too.”

About Karanvir Sharma:

Karanvir Sharma is one of the most talented actors, who has proved his mettle in web series, films, and television genres. After a brief hiatus, Karanvir returned to the small screen with a show titled, Rabb Se Hai Dua. In this show, Karanvir plays the male lead Haider who is not really the head of the family but everyone thinks very highly of him. He's the one everyone talks about for decisions. Rabb Se Hai Dua also stars Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore. Rabb Se Hai Dua started airing on 28 November 2022.

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Friendship Day!

ALSO READ: Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: BFFs Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja recall their wildest adventure at police station