Bade Achhe Lagte Hain POLL: Ahead of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda's season, VOTE for your favorite couple of the show

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been creating a huge buzz. The fresh pairing of these popular celebrities has left fans extremely excited. Known for their brilliant performances, fans have been waiting to watch the two create magic on-screen. As the anticipation for the new season rises, Pinkvilla brings an exciting poll for our readers where they have a chance to vote for their favorite Bade Achhe Lagte Hain couple.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 1 starred the iconic duo, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, in lead roles. The show became quite a hit because of its interesting and engaging storyline. The depiction of mature romance and drama was immensely loved by the audience. While Sakshi played Priya, Ram essayed Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The first season was from May 30, 2011, to July 10, 2014.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2, starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, also emerged to be a fans' favorite show. Nakuul and Disha are loved for their on-screen presence. Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the two had done a few projects together, and fans already loved their on-screen chemistry. In the second season, Nakuul reprised the role of Ram, whereas Disha played Priya. Due to their amazing on-screen chemistry, the two were also roped in to play the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3.

In the 2nd season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai were also seen as the leads in the show. Their acting mettle and fresh pairing were also appreciated by the audience. In the show, Niti played Prachi whereas Randeep played Raghav.

Vote for your favorite Bade Achhe Lagte Hain now -

Who is your favorite couple in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain? Vote now! Sakshi Tanwar - Ram Kapoor Nakuul Mehta - Disha Parmar Niti Taylor - Randeep Rai

Speaking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's upcoming season, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda are set to win hearts soon with their acting mettle. The shooting of the show kicked off a few days back, and the makers have also dropped a few promos on the social media account of Sony TV.

Stay tuned as the result of this poll will be published on April 30 (Wednesday).

