Independence Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Sharma, Sana Sayyad, and more urge to embrace the essence of freedom

India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on August 15. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Nation First, Always First'. Based on this theme, preparations have begun around the country for Independence Day programs. Proud nationals celebrate this day by showing their patriotism. Many special programs are also aired on TV. To mark this occasion, a few of your favorite television actors, Karanvir Sharma, Sana Sayyad, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, and others have shared what this day means to them, how they have celebrated it since childhood, and their message for their fans.

Karanvir Sharma, Sana Sayyad, Dino James, and others share their thoughts

Karanvir Sharma who essays the role of Haider in the TV serial Rabb Se Hai Dua said, “The annual celebration of Independence Day serves as a reminder of the rights and freedom that come with life. It ignites a sense of patriotism in me and I am sure in every Indian. I am proud to be a citizen of this country, and I salute the freedom fighters who fought for our independence. During my school days, I recall being excited to attend the special celebration and raise the Indian flag high in the sky, despite not wholly understanding its significance as children. However, as we grew older, we came to understand its importance. To me, independence means equality in everything, where every individual, regardless of gender, caste, or color, can exercise their rights without the fear of facing vulnerability from society. On this special occasion, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone and would like to tell everyone to always fight for your rights and stand up for yourself.”

Sana Sayyad, who essays the role of Palki in the popular serial Kundali Bhagya, said, "Independence Day instills a collective sense of pride and liberty within the entire nation. On this day, people across the country rejoice in belonging to the land with a deeply rooted cultural legacy. During my childhood days, I fondly recall how Independence Day brought my friends together for the flag-raising ceremony in our community. We would unite in singing the national anthem and commemorating the occasion. The experience of singing patriotic melodies at school always stirred strong emotions in me. My only message to my fans is to embrace the essence of freedom and relish life's moments to the fullest. As we mark the 76th Independence Day, let's celebrate and cherish the freedom to lead joyful, hopeful, and tranquil lives. Jai Hind!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Dino James shared how he takes pride in putting India on the global map through his music. The rapper said, “Music, for me, is more than just a symphony of sounds; it's a portal to my soul, a canvas upon which I paint my intricate emotions, stories, and experiences. Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it's the cadence of the collective struggle and triumph of our heroes. As a rapper, I weave the threads of our diverse culture into verses that echo the spirit of India. My rap is the representation of the new India. Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on the global map through my music. Happy Independence Day, India!”

Another Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant, Rashmeet Kaur said, “When I was a kid, I used to rehearse all the patriotic songs well before Independence Day. My first ever performance on stage was ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ when I was in class third which left the audience teary eyed. The melodies of patriotism that celebrated our nation’s freedom became a huge part of the foundation of my musical journey. As a little girl, I understood what pride in one’s country meant through songs, and I began considering what it must have cost our heroes. Where words fail music speaks – this saying has been true for me. Listening to and singing patriotic songs was a beautiful phase of my life. I hope music continues to inspire children and the generations to come. Happy Independence Day!”

Rajveer Singh of Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan said, “Growing up under the wings of a true hero, my father, I saw the dedication of the armed forces towards the nation's service. Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave souls. Most of the time my father was away from home to serve the nation, and I used to miss him. As I grew up, I understood the significance of what he was doing for India. My father is my biggest hero and a warrior I admire. Today, I want to take this opportunity and thank all the heroes of our nation and their families who have been strong and supportive. Let us honor their legacy by upholding the values of freedom, unity, and progress.”

