Pinkvilla was the first one to report the news about the generation leap in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua. We also informed our viewers that the channel has roped in Dheeraj Dhoopar as the new lead of the show. Post leap, Karanvir Sharma along with other primary members of the show will be seen marking their exits.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Karanvir Sharma aka Haider Akhtar and asked him about his thoughts on exiting the show and the leap in the show.

Karanvir Sharma on exiting Rabb Se Hai Dua

Pinkvilla dialed Karanvir Sharma's number and asked him about his first reaction when he came to know about the leap in the show. The actor responded, "It was surprising for sure. But, I guess we’ve done our part for the show." When asked about the conversation with other cast members on the same, he added, "We didn’t have any conversation to be honest. We are all very comfortable in our space."

We asked him if he'd miss playing Haider, and he said, "Of course, I’ve been living the character for more than a year. Sudden changes are scary but I guess that’s the perk of being an actor."

Have a look at a glimpse of Haider and Dua's dance sequence from Rabb Se Hai Dua-

Talking about his takeaway from the character of Haider in Rabb Se Hai Dua, Karanvir said, "To be honest, I’ve given my blood, sweat, and tears for this role. Like I always strive to endure. My biggest takeaway from Haider is to be a good son, brother, and husband. He has always fought for what is right and against all odds too."

Karanvir Sharma on his favorite track in the show

The Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor added, "I like all the scenes but I really liked the nok-jhok between Dua and Haider. Lighter scenes are always fun to play."

Karanvir also wished luck to the new lot of actors joining the show. He said, "My good wishes to all the cast and crew members, new and old. I’m glad that this show has raised the stakes for the time slot it was in. Expectations are immense and I’m sure they’ll do well."

Other actors joining Rabb Se Hai Dua post leap

Apart from reporting Dheeraj Dhoopar's news exclusively, Pinkvilla also broke the news about actress Seerat Kapoor being roped in to play one of the leads in the show post-leap. We also informed our viewers that actress Raymon Kakkar will be seen playing older Dua in the show. Pinkvilla also reported that Amrapali Sinha Gupta will also enter the show as Dheeraj Dhoopar's mother Kainaat Hafeez Siddiqui.

New promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The channel recently released the new promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua post leap. The promo featured Dua's daughter Ibadat (Yesha Rughani) and Mannat fighting a case against a traditional practice. A mysterious man tries to humiliate them by throwing ink on their faces. However, Dheeraj Dhoopar enters the scene with a shield and saves the girls from getting insulted.

He fights the goons and remarks that people who are religiously inclined, don't put down women. Ibadat and Mannat both get impressed with Subhaan (Dhoopar).

