Is Tejasswi Prakash gearing up for a new project? Here's what we know

Tejasswi Prakash, the leading actress on Television, has been one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. From acting in daily soaps to showing her unfiltered personality on reality shows to impressing fans with her culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi has nailed it all. She is now set to impress with her acting prowess. As per Saurabh Tewari's new Instagram post, Tejasswi Prakash has joined hands with him for a new project.

Taking to his Instagram account, Saurabh Tewari uploaded a picture with Tejasswi Prakash and a few others. The producer, who has bankrolled many Television shows so far, is set to produce another web show. The actress has signed a new web show titled Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.

Produced by Saurabh Tewari, the show also stars Anud Singh Dhaka. Sharing this post, Saurabh wrote, "First step to a New Beginning.."

Tejasswi Prakash set to star in new project:

Take a look at Saurabh's new post here-

After this post was shared, fans went into a frenzy over Tejasswi's new project. One fan commented, "Super Super excited please jaldi sa lae ao please," another user commented, "Tejuuu..super excited for you," and the comments continued.

After Celebrity MasterChef, this will be Tejasswi Prakash's first project. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to return to acting. Speaking about her last fictional show on Television, it was Naagin 6. She was roped into the show soon after her victory in Bigg Boss 15.

Prior to Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash starred in several other shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Karn Sangini, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and more. Tejasswi is known for impressing fans with her incredible acting prowess.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi has been in a relationship with Karan Kundrra for many years now. The two started dating during Bigg Boss 15 and have been going headstrong since then.

