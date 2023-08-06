Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: BFFs Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja recall their wildest adventure at police station

The television industry has given us many memorable friendships and love stories to remember. One such pairing is popular television actors, Arjit Taneja, and Sriti Jha. They are known to crush friendship goals and raise the standard of friendship every day for their fans. Ever since they met on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, the two became inseparable, and over the years their friendship has only grown stronger. So, what better occasion than friendship day to bring the best friends together for a candid conversation about their equation? Let's dive into Arjit and Sriti's exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha on the wildest thing they have done together

Arjit and Sriti often go on vacations together and have the best time together. On being asked about the wildest thing they have done together, they shared that they had a crazy experience at a full moon party in Thailand. It was a new years party. While Sriti said, "kya hi bataye? (What should we say?)" on being asked about their experience, Arjit gave us bits and pieces of the night. As Sriti started saying, "It's an island, so you spend the whole night there, and there's a stretch of beach, where different parties are going on. It's a thing you should do once in your lifetime," Arjit added, "Everybody should experience it once in their lifetime. That was a very very very wild night."

Watch the full interview of Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha here:

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja on how they landed up at the police station

Further, the Kumkum Bhagya actors shared that everyone has to be there once to experience it. Arjit said, "A friend of ours lost her passport. Bohot drama huya tha. (There was a lot of drama)" Sriti added, "Aur hum police station gaye, aur police station mein Thai mein Dhoom 3 dekh rahe the police wale log. (Then we visited the police station and the policemen were watching Dhoom 3 in Thai)" Well, it indeed was a wild night to land up at the police station after partying the night away. But Sriti and Arjit prove with the right friends, these experiences become memories to share later in life.

Meanwhile, Arjit is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Sriti came to receive him at the airport when he returned from Cape Town. Speculations are rife on the internet that the two are dating. However, they have always maintained that they are best friends.

