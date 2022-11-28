Rabb Se Hai Dua EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Sharma REVEALS unknown trait about co-actor Karanvir Sharma

Aditi Sharma , who has several television shows to her credit, will now be seen in a brand new series, titled, Rabb Se Hai Dua. The show revolves around Aditi's character, Dua, whose life turns upside down after her husband, Haider (Karanvir Sharma) decides to re-marry. Excited about the show going on air, Aditi spilled beans exclusively to Pinkvilla about her character, the plot, and co-actor Karanvir Sharma .

Rabb Se Hai Dua is a very positive title, which means that you are praying for one's happiness and well-being, and prosperity. It's wishful thinking about things to always remain well. When I heard that my character's name is also Dua, I felt very beautiful.

Aditi describes her character

The character is Dua and she's very calm and composed. There's stillness in her and her aura is very positive and peaceful. There's innocence and grace also. Dua never back-answers anyone but puts her point forward sensibly.

On working with Karanvir Sharma

Amazing, he is a fun-loving person and we keep playing pranks with each other on the set. I am excited and looking forward to working with him.

The newness Rab Se Hai Dua offers

The transformations that Dua's character goes through after receiving a major hit in her life. The way she keeps her dupatta on her head, offers namaaz, and prays, is something that I have never done before, and I am getting to learn so much through this.