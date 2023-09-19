Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Sharma spills about spiritual bond with Lord Ganesha

One of the most awaited festivals of all time, Ganesh Chaturthi is here! The atmosphere is filled with 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants and festive fervor. Devotees are busy bringing the elephant God home and the preparations of the same were done with complete zeal and enthusiasm. Pinkvilla got in touch with Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Karanvir Sharma and asked about his thoughts on the beautiful festival.

Karanvir Sharma who essays the role of Haider in Rabb Se Hai Dua said, “Ganesh Chaturthi this year is extra special for me as it falls right on the next day of my birthday and coincidentally, when I was born, it was Ganesh Chaturthi back then as well. So it definitely has a special place in my heart since childhood. In fact, my Maasi also calls me Chota Ganpati, hence I feel I have a different connection with this festival. The huge and magnificent idols of Ganesh ji are indeed a sight to behold, so I make sure to seek the blessings of Lalbaug Cha Raja and other pandals, one way or another. I feel like one of his names, he is the Vighnaharta of our lives, so I pray and wish that he frees one and all from the difficulties of their lives. I wish everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, with lots of light, positivity, and good health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

The Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor elaborates and says, "In our culture, we always start something suspicious with Lord Ganesha and his aarti. My exams in school are a big example. I think I have cleared my exams only because of Ganesha. Whenever I used to get nervous I just open his photo and recite his mantras till I calm down. I guess it’s the belief that matters."

