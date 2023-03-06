EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Banerjee, Rohit Suchanti, Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Dev Sharma reveal their plans for Holi

Holi, the festival of colors is finally here, and we can't wait to celebrate the festival with our loved ones. Holi is known as the most auspicious and is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The festival marks the change of seasons from winter to spring and also celebrates the victory of good over evil. It has a religious significance and Holi is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across India with colors wherein every color has its own significance. On this occasion, our actors also share how they will be celebrating this occasion with their loved ones.

Karanvir Sharma talks about celebrating Holi:

Karanvir Sharma, who essays the role of Haider in Rabb Se Hai Dua, mentioned, “Holi has always been special to me because where I grew up, in my colony, we used to celebrate each and every festival together. It used to be a big celebration of colors, sweets, and all near and dear ones gathering and letting go of all the negativity around us. We used to fill ice-cold water balloons during the water balloon fights with our rivals. I still remember, when I was growing up, there used to be this culture of rain dancing during Holi. These are the memories that I will cherish for life. I always make it a point to celebrate it with my family no matter wherever they are, and this year as well. I shall celebrate it with them. I will also celebrate it with my new family, my Rabb Se Hai Dua team. I truly wish everyone a very happy, colorful, and safe Holi!”

Rohit Suchanti talks about celebrating Holi:

Rohit Suchanti, who essays the role of Rishi in Bhagya Lakshmi, mentioned, “Holi is the festival of colors and brings in a lot of love, joy, and happiness in everyone’s life. I love celebrating this festival with my family and close friends. It is also about winning good over evil, and I believe good things happen to the ones who do good to others. Bringing in the positivity with everyone, this year as well, I will mostly be celebrating Holi with my close ones or with my Bhagya Lakshmi’s cast. I wish everyone a very happy and colorful Holi, stay safe!”

Pooja Banerjee talks about celebrating Holi:

Pooja Banerjee aka Pihu from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shares, "Holi is a very special festival for me. It’s that time of year when the entire family used to come together to celebrate the festival of colors; it used to be a lot of fun. And I used to look forward to being the delicious Gujiyas. I still remember how we used to get up early in the morning and start the prep by filling water balloons, and spend the entire day playing with the other kids in the colony. And this time I am glad to be celebrating the festival with my new family - the team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We all plan to celebrate it with organic colors and not waste any water. I would like to wish everybody a very happy Holi."

Advertisement

Aditi Dev Sharma talks about celebrating Holi:

Talking about the special day, Aditi Dev Sharma, from Kathaa Ankahee, says, “Holi is one such festival that brings the whole family together and that’s why I eagerly look forward to this festival of colors. Holi brings in a vibe of positivity and joy as it is one of those celebrations where we play with colors, dance, eat mouth-watering delicacies, and spend some quality time with our family and friends. My mother and I would make some amazing gujiyas for Holi and eat them for a week. That's one of my favorite memories associated with Holi. And, I'm attempting to carry on that tradition with my son and relive my childhood Holi days.”

Advertisement

Rabb Se Hai Dua airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm, whereas Bhagya Lakshmi airs from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Zee TV.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm, whereas Kathaa Ankahee airs from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Pooja Banerjee, Aditya Narayan and others reveal their Valentine's Day plans and what this day means to them