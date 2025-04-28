Why did Neha Dhupia share an 'emotional' post after recent episode of MTV Roadies XX? Find out

Neha Dhupia, one of the gang leaders of MTV Roadies XX, recently experienced a major outburst on the adventure reality show after her entire team was evicted. The actress team consisted of Harsh Arora, Jeanbi Gangmei (Jimy), Zorawar Singh, Subhangi Jaiswal, Yaashvi Shah, Priya Sharma, Nisha Mishra and Ruchita Jamdar. After her entire team got eliminated, Neha expressed her emotions in a new post.

Taking to her Instagram account, Neha Dhupia shared several glimpses from the sets of MTV Roadies XX with Gautam Gulati, Elvish Yadav, Rannvijay Singha, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula. She also shared some candid glimpses from the sets and some sneak peeks of the emotional moment of her team. Sharing this post, Neha wrote, "#roadies isn’t just a show… it’s an #emotion… Not me but someone called me a lioness and them my cubs (that’s why the loss made it even harder)… watch the last few images to know what I mean… As for the rest, the endless hugs made it all less harder."

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post here-

In the comment section, many expressed their emotions over Neha Dhupia's team's eviction. One fan commented, "Cried so hard in yesterday's episode. Loved how Prince comforted you, though," another fan commented. "I love you @nehadhupia. You are a lioness The best gang members you had till now in roadies Love your gang and specially Jimmy, Zorawar and Manmeet you guys have my heart."

For the uninformed, the latest episode witnessed a shocking turn of events after the OG host Rannvijay Singha introduced an intense twist in the vote-out round. To everyone’s surprise, actress and gang leader Neha Dhupia’s entire team was eliminated in a dramatic vote-out. The unexpected mass eviction left both viewers and gang leaders visibly emotional.

MTV Roadies XX has been in the news because of the double-cross theme. From Elvish Yadav's debut to Gautam Gulati's wildcard entry as a gang leader, the show has kept audiences hooked with these unexpected twists. The show premiered on January 11, 2025.

